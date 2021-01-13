 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Show kindness
topical

Letter: Show kindness

{{featured_button_text}}

Kindness should be like breathing. In today's world, with the pandemic, people need more then ever to show kindness to each other.

This was displayed to me by something that happened to my daughter at Aldi's. She stopped to buy some treats for Christmas. While there a teenage boy stepped up and gave her an envelope with a $100 bill in it. Needless to say she was shocked. The boy's mother insisted she take it. She said she wanted to show some kindness in a troubled world.

This is just one example I have heard of in which people step up to help others above their own needs. They realize we all are suffering in different ways, but if we give to others that will warm our hearts and make our situation better.

In this situation my daughter didn't even learn their names but wants to thank them through this comment and to encourage others like herself to go and do likewise (show kindness).

Sharon Dewulf

Colona

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Contempt

I have a list of crazy country-western song titles, one of which is entitled, "Why Do You Believe Me When I Tell You That I Love You When You …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A warning

In the event of President Biden reaching a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, he should not repeat the mistake of the first Iran deal: It …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why?

Maybe I’m just plain uneducated, but can anyone explain to me why the Jewish people have been so persecuted throughout history? Why has anti-S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News