Letter: Show kindness

Kindness should be like breathing. In today's world, with the pandemic, people need more then ever to show kindness to each other.

This was displayed to me by something that happened to my daughter at Aldi's. She stopped to buy some treats for Christmas. While there a teenage boy stepped up and gave her an envelope with a $100 bill in it. Needless to say she was shocked. The boy's mother insisted she take it. She said she wanted to show some kindness in a troubled world.

This is just one example I have heard of in which people step up to help others above their own needs. They realize we all are suffering in different ways, but if we give to others that will warm our hearts and make our situation better.

In this situation my daughter didn't even learn their names but wants to thank them through this comment and to encourage others like herself to go and do likewise (show kindness).

Sharon Dewulf

Colona

