Letter: Show me the fraud

Iowa had record voter turnout in last year's presidential election. A record 1.7 million voted, representing nearly 76% turnout, with no major allegations of fraud. Yes, there was significant emotion involved with this election and the COVID-19 pandemic was raging throughout the country. As a result, a number of states, including Iowa, took extraordinary steps to ensure that voters had an opportunity to vote safely without putting themselves and poll workers at risk of exposure to COVID or long lines at polling places.

Absentee ballot requests were mailed out, voting hours were extended, early voting times were increased, more drop off boxes were installed.

So, what does our Republican Senator Roby Smith do, along with his Republican colleagues? Rather than being excited about the record turnout and learning what worked so we can improve it, they introduce legislation to significantly restrict voter access. What? Over 60 court cases throughout the country found no evidence of fraud that would have had any impact on the election outcome, but that unfounded fear is being used as justification for this effort. Show me the evidence of the fraud in Iowa that would want us to restrict voting.