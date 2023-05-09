This is Teacher Appreciation Week. Let us celebrate our teachers in Iowa by showing them love and respect. The last several years have been difficult for all, but teachers had additional unforeseen burdens. Thrust into online teaching during the pandemic teachers quickly adapted. Parents soon learned that educating children required skill and patience. It became clear that we needed our teachers so the economy can function. Not only do teachers educate our children during the day, they make sure children are fed, that they have shelter while parents are working, and provide comfort and socialization to our children.

Let’s not forget that Iowa forcibly demanded teachers to sacrifice their personal and family’s wellbeing to educate our children. Iowa continues to put teachers at risk to school gun violence loosening laws even further this legislative session.

Iowans ask teachers to do more with less funding to give big donors tax breaks as teacher wages remain stagnant, jobs eliminated to balance shortfalls, and they dig into their own pockets for supplies. In addition, they suffer the abuse from Iowans accusing teachers of a sinister agenda and claiming loss of parental control. The final betrayal to Iowa public teachers was the Education Savings Account passage and the hateful rhetoric surrounding it.

Iowans show your appreciation for our teachers. Volunteer in a classroom. Attend student conferences and programs. Participate in school board meetings. Advocate for school funding. Educate yourself as a voter and elect officials who support teachers. To our Iowa Teachers, I applaud you.

Susan Stoefen

New Liberty