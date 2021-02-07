Letter: Show some kindness

Never in our history has there been a time when we have suffered a greater divide in the challenges we face in our daily lives. We are plagued by the injustices committed in the streets, homes, and communities throughout our land. Covid-19 has been raging like a forest fire for over a year now, and instead of uniting as one to end this horrible pandemic, we divide ourselves in ignorance.

I never thought I would see the day when insurrectionists took aim in America, but that day was not long ago.

But today I look positively towards the youth of our nation to enact great changes desperately needed in our society. When it's put on a proverbial platter, the youth are facing systemic racism, climate change, a global pandemic, a mental health crisis and education inequality. But when one person unites with another and then two unite with two more, there is nothing that cannot be changed. When our nation's youth unite, mountains can be moved.