Letter: Showing support

I have been thinking about this for about a week: I finally purchased a Ukrainian flag, to replace my Italian flag, and now proudly fly the U.S. flag and the Ukrainian flag.
I want to show my support for Ukraine with prayers and their flag. I hope that people in the Quad-Cities will also consider flying or hanging the Ukrainian flag and pray for the people suffering each and every day. God bless the Ukrainian people.
Louie Alongi
Rock Island
(Louie Alongi is president of the Q.C. Society of Italian-Americans.)