I am in disbelief regarding the editorial in Sunday's edition of the Quad City Times. The Times editorial board should be ashamed for suggesting an entire community’s reaction to a near-shooting was a mere “shrug and a sigh” to what could have been a horrible end result at North Scott Junior High School.
No Times reporter knocked on my door, nor phoned me, nor emailed me concerning my response to this incident, and I’d be curious to know how many others in the community were, in fact, contacted. Did the Times visit public gatherings to solicit perspectives from individuals? By what yardstick does the editorial board measure the community’s collective thinking?
Further, I did not see any expression of concern for the teacher and the classroom of students who experienced this significant moment in their lives. Instead, I read what appeared to me to be Monday-morning quarterbacking from the editors on how the situation at the school was handled. I am personally appalled by the Quad-City Times' elitist attitude toward its community and by extension, its readers.
Beverly Hoy
Davenport