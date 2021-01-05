Letter: Sides

The letter published in the Dec. 29 edition by Dan R. Ebener was one of the few letters, liberal or conservative, that I agreed with almost 90%.

It was interesting that Ebener broke it down into "sides." It is "sides."

I am an older white male, a veteran, don't talk to that many people anymore. I agree with his conclusions. The 10% that I didn't agree with, was, like Ebener's observations that, in my opinion, the Trump supporters seem to be a bit more aggressive, a bit more boisterous, a bit better well off financially than the "average" citizen.

Do you collect Social Security? Have you ever received unemployment benefits? The "right" seems to think something will be taken from them. And, unlike Ebener's observations, the "sides" I talk to, mainly veterans, are predominantly to the left. Communicate? Sure. Poor Boys? Trumps base? Sure. Voter fraud? His own appointees are, without a doubt thinking ... what happened here?

I want to ask all my fellow veterans, have you ever encountered anyone like this in the service? The "know-it all." Just trust me. I know what I'm doing.

The one that didn't have the proper "training," but insisted that he knew more than everyone else?