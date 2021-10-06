 Skip to main content
Letter: Sign the petition
I am a 6th grade student at Cody Elementary in LeClaire, Iowa. I have learned about the Bison Bridge Project. A group led by Chad Pregracke is making plans to have a small herd of buffalo live on the old Interstate-80 bridge. This would happen after a new bridge is built across the Mississippi River near LeClaire. The bison bridge would let bison live, graze and travel across the old bridge. It would also have places for people to bike and walk across the bridge to view the bison.

Right now, the plans are just being made and the committee needs 50,000 signatures to take to the Department of Transportation to get idea approved. Please go to www.bisonbridge.org and sign the petition if you would like something very unique in our area for locals and tourists to see.

Mason Schafer

Bettendorf

