Letter: Silent

Senator Joni Ernst's current reelection ad claims that she cares deeply about our military.

How is it, then, that she stayed completely silent when the Kurdish people, our allies in the fight against ISIS, were abruptly abandoned? Or, when she spoke not a word against the Russian and Iranian bounties placed on our American soldiers' heads.

Action, or in this case inaction, speaks louder than words.

Karen Laake

Davenport

 

