Letter: Silent

If Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks has spent her "entire life fighting to protect Iowa values", as she states on her website, then I am sure she will agree with me, a voter, that all votes should be counted.

As a California native, Miller-Meeks was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. The military votes were not counted on election night. To date I have not heard her object to the negligence that occurred in the 2nd District regarding uncounted military votes in addition to thousands more that were also uncounted.

It is disconcerting that Miller-Meeks didn’t speak up before Rita Hart was forced to appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives because she wanted to protect Iowa values by counting all the votes. Unfortunately, Miller-Meeks has been silent.

Trish Nelson

Iowa City

