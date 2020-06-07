Letter: Silvis mayor comments are disappointing

We were very disappointed in Silvis mayor Matt Carter’s comments on the John Deere Classic cancellation as being “unfair”. It seems like he’s missing the health concern reasonings for the cancellation. It doesn't matter that he thinks our infection numbers are low here in the Quad Cities compared to “Chicago’s numbers” because first, people come to this event from all over (including the Chicago area), and secondly, it's the amount of people that will be in close quarters during the event. We’ve volunteered with a student organization at the Classic for years and it would be very hard to keep social distance from people in the galleries, concession stands, and exhibit tents. This is why other big events like the Quad-City Times Bix 7 have also been canceled.
Also, his comments seem to suggest that this virus is really only serious to people with pre-existing conditions. This is not the whole truth of it’s effects, and even if it was, the implication is that this group of people is somehow less important. He seems more concerned with the dollar consequences of this cancellation compared to the potential human costs warned of by health experts. This, from the leader of a city that has Illini Hospital and several nursing and retirement homes staffed by individuals who may attend the JDC or come in contact with others who have.
Mark & Linda Matheis
Rock Island
