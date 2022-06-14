Letter: Silvis should keep Civil Service

Once again the residents of Silvis are being asked to do away with the Civil Service method of hiring employees, excluding firemen. The Civil Service has provided some of the most dedicated employees you could ask for due to testing allowing for the most qualified candidate to be offered the job depending on his/her ranking on the finalist' list.

Civil Service is a fair way to hire top-notch, qualified people for what they know, not because of who they know!

In the election of 2020 Silvis residents voted by nearly 60% to retain Civil Service in our city. When questioned why it’s on the ballot again at the Town Hall Meeting on June 6, it was stated that we aren’t having adequate numbers of people applying for jobs and no one to serve on our boards.

Residents of Silvis remember, this is your city and you have the choice to keep it the “City of Progress” or to have it become the “good ole boy” city!

Please vote yes to keep Civil Service in the City of Silvis.

Barbara J. Fox

Retired Silvis City Clerk

Silvis

