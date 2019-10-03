{{featured_button_text}}

Tim McVeigh, Dylann Roof, Jared Loughner, Eric Harris, Dylan Klebold, James Holmes, Adam Lanza, Omar Mateen, Seung-Hui Cho, Stephen Paddock, Connor Betts, Patrick Crusius, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Gacy — what do these men have in common? All of them are mass killers, a vast majority using guns to kill.

All are also American citizens, specifically white American males.

I find those spreading fear regarding immigrants, legal or illegal, as uninformed at best; we should be more wary of our next door neighbors.

Those who committed murder with guns almost exclusively used weapons meant to kill many in a short period of time. Our elected officials certainly have failed us in this regard.

Those who think they need to be armed to the gills for protection, here are some suggestions: move to a different neighborhood, find new friends, don't hang out at places which have a reputation for trouble. Rather simple remedies.

Tim Armstrong

Muscatine

