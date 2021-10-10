 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Skeletal silhouettes
topical

Letter: Skeletal silhouettes

To date, there has been little, if any, media/public discussion on the Credit Island devastation. Hundreds of mature upper story trees stand as skeletal silhouettes in the park through this summer and fall. But even more than the esthetics, is the threat of delayed tree removal. The arrival of fall will soon make that less apparently needed. But regardless, people continue to use the park and have complete access for picnics, hikes, fishing, biking, etc. This devastation will entail tens of thousands of dollars to remedy. Or maybe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would send in emergency help/funds to aid in this unfolding "natural" disaster?

Richard Wells

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Their guy

  • Updated

The change in the media with the change of administrations is a dramatic as summer and winter. When Donald Trump was president, every day ther…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News