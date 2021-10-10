Letter: Skeletal silhouettes

To date, there has been little, if any, media/public discussion on the Credit Island devastation. Hundreds of mature upper story trees stand as skeletal silhouettes in the park through this summer and fall. But even more than the esthetics, is the threat of delayed tree removal. The arrival of fall will soon make that less apparently needed. But regardless, people continue to use the park and have complete access for picnics, hikes, fishing, biking, etc. This devastation will entail tens of thousands of dollars to remedy. Or maybe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would send in emergency help/funds to aid in this unfolding "natural" disaster?
Richard Wells
Davenport