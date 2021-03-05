Letter: Slogans

I saw where the Legislature wants to spend over a third of a million dollars to replace our welcome signs.

Maybe the 5th graders of our state could come up with some good slogans.

Some of us tried, but all we came up with were these:

Iowa – we grow soybeans too.

Welcome to Iowa – land of no toll roads.

Iowa – you eat because of us.

Welcome – get off of I-80 and I-35 and see the state.

Welcome to Iowa – sorry about that smell.

Welcome to heaven – hell is in your rear view mirror.

Is this heaven? – No, but you are close.

Welcome to Iowa – we hold the mortgage on your state.

Iowa – where no news is as important as the weather.

Iowa – land of fresh air (except near the barn).

Welcome to Iowa – we don’t grow potatoes.

Iowa – It’s Hawkeyes, not Buckeyes.

Iowa – Ties are always optional.