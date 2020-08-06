Letter: Slow traffic on rural roads

We need photo laser speed enforcement to help protect our fragile rural communities. Automated traffic enforcement in a hand-held and in-vehicle use style takes pictures of speeders and delivers the ticket in the mail.

There are many rural roads with no shoulders that make it practically impossible to safely enforce the law. There are far too many speeders menacing our two-lane highways and we need to bring law and order to our blacktops.

Two-lane highways are no place for speeders who endanger our lives and make driving stressful. Automated traffic enforcement is a piece of technology that makes life better. If we are not using this option, then we are doing something wrong.

With automated traffic enforcement patrolling our community and the speed limit set at 55 miles per hour on our two-lane highways, we are set.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

