My husband and I grew up in north-central Iowa. I grew up on a farm and he grew up in a small town. We have never outgrown our love for country and small town living.
When we moved to the Quad City area in 1994, we knew we wanted to live away from the cities so we bought a house in New Liberty, Iowa. We have a cornfield not far from our house and had our horses stabled three blocks away. Closest I could come to country living. We love our home and town, where neighbors look out for each other.
A storm came through Sunday night, June 30, and took down trees and electric lines. The whole town was without power but after the storm abated, people were out assessing the damage and checking on neighbors.
Monday morning, you saw neighbors helping clean up. The towing service in New Liberty made many trips hauling tree limbs and waste to the yard waste site for the town. Young kids offered to help us clean up. Yes, New Liberty is the best place to live. God Bless America.
Nancy and W.K. Juncker
New Liberty