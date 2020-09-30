Letter: Smart governing

It’s sad enough to see science get politicized at the national level, but now locally we’re seeing people use politics to spin simple mathematics. As a Rock Island County property tax payer, I watch my annual bill very closely. The allegation that property taxes in the county have gone up 44% shows a profound lack of understanding both of math and of local government.

The county’s portion of your property tax bill is about 12%. Most of that is pass-through for state-mandated services like the sheriff, the jail and the local courts. Cutting back on what little remains leaves you in the hole on maintenance, which might explain why until very recently, sheriff’s deputies had to rely on their personal cell phones because of an outrageously outdated radio system that only got fixed because enough County Board members had the courage to stand up for local law enforcement in the face of anti-taxers.

Such anti-tax extremists flood the opinion pages with letters about how they would lower taxes that state law actually prohibits them from touching. They think slogans and mini-Trump rallies are all you need to do the complex work of governance. Phony math and phony science aren’t working out too well in Washington, D.C., and they would fail just as miserably here.