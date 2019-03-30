With the fiscal year 2020 budget approved, Scott County must now focus on those functions that drive up spending without enhancing quality of life.
First up is the county jail. When incarceration rates soared, taxpayers paid $30 million for jail expansion. And the ongoing costs? Multiply 320 inmates by $86, the daily cost per inmate, and then by 365 days. And, the Board just approved $28,000 worth of replacement carpeting. No wonder we can’t provide another bookmobile.
So, how can we slow jail spending and invest in services and amenities people want? Let’s reduce the number of inmates. And, start with the mentally ill.
It’s said our jail is "Scott County’s largest mental health facility." But unlike patients elsewhere, inmates don’t get better. They get worse. They remain jailed longer. And they are re-incarcerated more frequently. Most tragically, they don’t receive the help needed to rebuild productive lives.
There is a way to break the cycle. Innovative criminal justice "diversion" programs save taxpayer money, restore mental health and rebuild families.
County supervisors received a presentation on our local, privately funded Mental Health Court program. As an early supporter, I’ve seen how much good it does and how much money it saves.
Compared with the cost of incarceration, this program generates $3 in cost-avoidance for each $1 invested in participant treatment. Expansion through county support would be a game-changer for those jailed for mental illness and taxpayers who pay the bills.
In short, a smarter, more humane approach will help more and cost less.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Croken is a Scott County Supervisor