"It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world's cloud layer, and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world."
Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962).
Any one notice the strange weather lately? To apocalyptic fires on the west coast (and Siberia?) to winter anomalies on the east, we are being decimated with engineered climates.
As I try to inform local meteorologist about these crimes, I am dismissed outright as a misinformed sensationalist or "conspiracy theorist" (this term was weaponized by the CIA during the Warren commission, to target anyone who "dare" question the official report on the Kennedy assassination).
Time to smell the roses.
Tom Keith
Moline