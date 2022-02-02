 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very real, according to various political and other actors. Books about communism were banned in many venues. It was feared that these ideas would poison young minds. We were alert to the domino effect in Southeast Asia. Senator Joe McCarthy and others saw communists in every department of government. And who lost China?

As an avid reader, I wondered what was so compelling about the ideas that seemed to be sweeping the world, so I made an effort to inform myself. I was not alone. I found and read "Das Kapital," "The Communist Manifesto," "Three Who Made a Revolution" by Bertrand Wolf, works by Sydney Hook, Thomas Paine, authors of the Enlightenment and many other works on that subject and its relations.

How are you going to confront or refute any idea when you don’t allow the idea to be discussed or explored openly?

The current madness insistent on suppressing books and ideas deemed by some as divisive or threatening, particularly about race and our racial history, will have the opposite effect and lead inquisitive students and citizens to seek and expand the universe of citizens who want to learn and discuss those items. History smiles at censorship and dogma.

Kenneth Erwin

Bettendorf

