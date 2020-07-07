Letter: Smith bill won't halt absentee voting

If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes accepted as the truth. This old adage certainly applies to the comments made on the recent absentee voting bill of Sen. Roby Smith and by passed by the Legislature. This bill does nothing to stop absentee voting. Any registered voter in Iowa may request an absentee ballot through the county auditor, the Secretary of State’s website, or with a form mailed to them by a campaign organization or affiliated party. This is exactly what has been done in the past.

It is simply not telling the truth to say that the bill curtails voting by mail or requires a voter to go to the auditor’s office to vote absentee. Nothing could be further than the truth. In fact, those choosing to vote by absentee have four months before the election to request a ballot.

Iowans take seriously the right to vote. They want fair, honest elections free of fraud. Recently, 1 in 5 mail in votes were invalidated in a municipal election in New Jersey. That is a high enough total to swing an election. The bill contains safeguards to prevent this from happening in Iowa.

It was implied in a Quad-Cities Times ad that voting by mail disadvantages the Republican Party. This is not true. This should not be a partisan issue — thousands of Republicans and Democrats vote absentee. This will continue under this bill.