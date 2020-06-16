Letter: Smith suppresses the vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Western Iowa had Steve King and now eastern Iowa has Roby Smith. These two Republicans have shone a spotlight on our state and not in a good way. Iowa has made national news because of their words and actions. Western Iowa Republican voters finally voted King out during the primary. It remains to be seen if eastern Iowa Republicans have the backbone to do the same with our local state senator, Roby Smith.

At a time when national attention is focused on racial inequalities in policing policies, voter suppression by Republicans has also come under scrutiny. Smith’s actions to suppress the vote are under the national microscope.

We know that the Republican Party has suppression of the vote as a national goal, especially in the next election. We have heard it from the top (President Trump), and it is supported by most of the rank and file. (Thank you, Secretary of State Paul Pate for not joining this anti-democracy effort.)

Look to Wisconsin’s and Georgia’s abysmal election problems, brought about by Republican state leadership. The poor planning and implementation of voting standards meant to suppress the vote by targeting voters of color worked too well.