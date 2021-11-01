Letter: Smith was irresponsible

My state senator, Roby Smith, is reported to have said to agents of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship that they could be shot while doing their job of inspections in a stand-your-ground state like Iowa.
Smith's irresponsible words were spoken while defending the owner of a Davenport business that had a long record of violating safety rules, refusing to make necessary repairs, and not complying with fines and suspensions. The thought that any citizen might take those words to mean that violence against an inspector could be justified in any way sent a chill through me, as my son is a government inspector working in another state.
Why did my state senator intervene on the side of the owner of this boarding kennel, and not on the side of the owners of the animals that were endangered and injured? We do not yet know, because Smith refuses to speak to the press, telling an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter only that, "I don't work for you."
I would expect any elected official to show respect for the law and for those who enforce those laws — in this case, regulations to ensure the safety of animals. Elected officials also have a crucial responsibility to communicate with their constituents, which requires speaking to the press to explain their actions.
Melita Tunnicliff
Bettendorf