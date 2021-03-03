 Skip to main content
Letter: Smith's fixation
Letter: Smith's fixation

Jill Fluker's (Feb. 27) letter to the editor was right on. Senator Roby Smith does not represent our district or me. I have written and called Roby Smith many times. Only once did I receive any reply. It was two weeks later and was a form email stating that he was too busy to answer.

Roby Smith's fixation on taking away voter rights and local control has no foundation in fraud or concern for transparency. He is a follower of the false national Republican rhetoric that elections are not fair. He undermines the basis of our democracy by alienating voters rather than communicating with voters and encouraging citizens to vote. Roby Smith does not deserve another term in the Iowa Senate.

Francine Hutton

Bettendorf

