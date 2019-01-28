Thank you to our city of Bettendorf snow plowing crew
We would like to thank you, publicly, for all of your hard work and dedication clearing the roads for the citizens of Bettendorf. You go above and beyond in your work to keep our roads safe. You work all hours, days, nights and holidays to clean our roads to the outstanding condition for which our community is known.
We are so proud of the ongoing and incredible compliments we hear after each snow fall. It is all because of your hard work and dedication to the community that we receive these compliments. Keep up the good work and know that the City Council and the citizens of Bettendorf are proud of all of your work.
Mayor Robert S. Gallagher
Frank Baden (Alderman at-Large)
Lisa Brown (Alderman at-Large),
Jerry Sechser (1st Ward Alderman)
Scott Naumann (2nd Ward Alderman)
Greg Adamson (4th Ward Alderman)
Scott Webster (5th Ward Alderman)