I would think all the good citizens of Davenport that did not want a barrier to protect the city so they could see the beautiful Mississippi are really happy now that they can see so much of it.
Jack James
Bettendorf
Commentary from readers is the heart of our editorial pages. Send your letter of up to 250 words to opinions@qctimes.com. Please include your full name, address and phone number. All published letters include the writer's name and town of residence. We do not publish address or phone number, but require both for verification. Questions? Email.
I would think all the good citizens of Davenport that did not want a barrier to protect the city so they could see the beautiful Mississippi are really happy now that they can see so much of it.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Jack James
Bettendorf
Commentary from readers is the heart of our editorial pages. Send your letter of up to 250 words to opinions@qctimes.com. Please include your full name, address and phone number. All published letters include the writer's name and town of residence. We do not publish address or phone number, but require both for verification.