It will be eight months on July 5 that I lost my best friend. It seems so unreal. I thought he would outlast me.
My kids really miss you, babe. You taught us all a lot. I know there were rocky times, yet we always seemed to talk again.
I miss your laughter. I miss watching you work so contently in the garden. I miss your voice. I miss so many things!
I remember how not long after we got Neyla we were in the river and I was swimming. She tried swimming thinking I was drowning. I miss my Neyla, too. She was a great dog.
I hope you are swimming in Heaven. Or out on the boat. I think of you a lot.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport