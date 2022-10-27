Letter: Social Security and Medicare are at risk

Social Security and Medicare are the backbones of America’s commitment to our seniors. These are hard earned benefits paid for with each and every paycheck. They give our seniors the dignity and resources to retire and receive needed care after a lifetime of work. It’s no wonder these programs remain wildly popular with the American public after nearly 60 years since passage.

But the future of your Medicare and Social Security are on the ballot. Republican Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, released a plan putting Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block every five years. This is the Republican party’s only released plan going into the midterms. Republican Senator Ron Johnson declared the plan does not go far enough, calling for Medicare and Social Security to be on the chopping block every year.

Last month Representative Miller-Meeks and Senator Chuck Grassley invited Rick Scott to campaign with them here in Iowa. Scott brought his plan with him. Make no mistake, our Social Security and Medicare are at risk. Our seniors, and all Americans, deserve the confidence that these programs will remain in place. No one should live with the fear and stress that their earned benefits, the very promise our Nation made to them, could be stripped away every year.

Fortunately, Admiral Mike Franken and Christina Bohannan understand the importance of honoring the promises America makes. These are your earned benefits. Support candidates who will support you. Vote for Mike Franken and Christina Bohannan.

Jean Pardee

Clinton