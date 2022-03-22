 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Socialism destroys

All Americans have a right to be angry with socialist (Democrat) leaders. Nationally, socialist leaders have destroyed our economy with extreme inflation, taxation and job-killing mandates. Thanks to their foreign, energy and economic policies, America is no longer a superpower. Socialist energy policies force us to buy oil from ruthless dictators whose only purpose is to destroy America, and evil men like Vladimir Putin use our gas money to slaughter Ukrainians.

We are a nation without borders thanks to illegal immigration, which makes us a non-nation. I am first generation Hispanic, and illegal immigration must stop.

Locally, socialist (progressive) leaders embrace extreme taxation and radical spending, which only perpetuates the exodus of people, money and businesses from Illinois.

Real conservatives, Republicans, independents, Libertarians, Trump Democrats, and patriots must stop venting their anger and frustration at each other. Instead, use this energy to support conservative candidates and organizations that can and will defeat the flawed, dangerous and nation-killing ideology of socialism.

Socialists have no path to safety, security, or sanity. Their policies will continue to erode our buying power, America’s standing in the world and, via their "defund the police" initiative, no family in America is safe or secure any longer.

An overwhelming conservative victory in 2022 and 2024 is America’s only political hope.

Jim Uribe

Rock Island

