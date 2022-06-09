Letter: Socialism doesn't work

What is happening in Ukraine is a nation that once lived under the tyranny of the old Soviet Union and its Socialist/Communist ideology. They obviously want no more of it. Even against the desires of the president of Russia Vladimir Putin, the former KGB agent of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republic. Now called Russia. The Ukrainian people have lived a life of freedom since the Soviet Union was dissolved and they were able to break away not being part of it. And still don't.

The people of the independent nation of Ukraine once lived under strict Socialist/Communist tyranny and know that after having a period of time away from the slave state of the Soviet Union they are now willing to die rather than surrender to the evil of Putin and go back to it.

I am amazed that there are some elite numb-skulls in this country that think that Socialism is a favorable form of government. It is favorable for the ones in power. They can steal from the less that have little. The elites can eliminate all the "deplorables." For they would have the power to do so. Socialism does not work, nor will it ever. It runs contrary to the free spirit of human nature. Think about it.

Dorwin Cornell

Kewanee

