Jon Alexander's plug for socialism, detailed in a recent column about British politics, is not the answer to problems we face today or tomorrow. He started by impugning those who voted for President Trump to appear that he has the intellectual and moral high ground. He couldn’t be more wrong.
More than 100 years of economic data show that anytime politicians and bureaucrats usurp market forces and distribute funds to satisfy political objectives and enact financial retribution against corporations and the wealthy, the outcome is predictable. Venezuela is the latest example of these catastrophic failures plunging tens of millions into poverty in just a few short years. Those they intended to help are now suffering even more.
There are many other nations with soft forms of socialism, penalizing productivity, thus preventing their economies from growing or stimulating innovations that will propel their economies into the future.
In the current Trump economy, market forces have been unleashed by lifting burdensome regulations, protecting industries from anti-free trade partners, and creating incentives to put capital back to work investing in people, buildings and equipment so that all Americans benefit economically.
The political landscape Alexander foresees is one that leans toward re-distributive socialism. Income disparities solved by taxation, confiscation and gifting “universal inheritance.” The economy is not a zero-sum game and capitalism is not perfect, but it is the only tested form of economic principles that has improved the standard of living of billions around the world. However, I admit it’s hard to argue with someone who is offering you everything for free.
Mark Witte
Davenport