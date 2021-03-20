Letter: Socialism

Socialism is a nasty word. It implies communism, dictatorship and failed countries, such as Venezuela. By definition, socialism is community services paid for by taxes. It includes childhood education, transportation, infrastructure, interstate highways, police and fire protection and, in most countries, government health and healthcare. Obviously it is part of every civilized country.

Conservative politicians and economists believe in small government, few services and less taxes. Conservative politicians rarely campaign on eliminating Social Security and Medicare. Instead, they provide tax cuts so there is no money to pay for these programs.

Most people are willing to pay fair taxes for a civilized government. Our present tax system is skewed for the wealthy. It is impossible to cover pre-existing health conditions in the free market system. It requires some government investment. That is why there is no Republican healthcare proposal for universal healthcare.

Venezuela is not a socialist country, it is a failed plutocracy with a long history of corruption and marked inequality. There is a socialist country that provides many social programs and has a high tax rate. It is also listed as one of the most happiest countries in the world. Google Denmark.

J H Gardner

Buffalo

