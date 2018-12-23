In the Quad-City Times and the other local newspaper, I have been reading several opinion letters from people expounding on the glories of socialism. I see that none of these letters' authors actually live in a purely socialist nation. That would lead me to believe that maybe such a government isn't that great.
Therefore, if you advocate pure socialism, I suggest you give it a try by spending six months or more in Venezuela, one of the newest socialist countries. Then please report back on how much better life is there than here. I hope you enjoy eating zoo animals, because that may be all there is to eat.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, capitalism will continue to flourish, creating and maintaining jobs so that our government can snatch up bigger and bigger chunks of workers' hard-earned paychecks to fund its socialist programs.
Luanne Beinke
Rock Island