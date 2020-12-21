Letter: Sold out

Our current two-party system over the past 40 years has evolved into one very powerful party — the Plutocratic Party. Yes, we still have the Democrats and the GOP, but they have sold their stock to the new Plutocratic Party which now has complete control of our government. We no longer are a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

Think about what your government has accomplished for its citizens — no funding for our deteriorating roads, bridges, water systems and schools. Social Security and Medicare are due to have a shortfall in just a few years.

When you have a plutocratic government the system is no longer working to improve the lives of its citizens. Their only purpose is to respond to the needs of the plutocrats — lower taxes, more deregulation, bailouts when needed, and a court system that will accommodate them when they have problems.

Why do they refuse to even consider raising the minimum wage? Why are they blatantly against labor unions and collective bargaining? Why are they against daycare for families? Why are they against family leave and national healthcare for everyone?