Letter: Sold out

Democrats have sold out America by allowing and encouraging the invasion of illegal immigrants into our country. They use words like humanity, compassion, and our moral obligation to try to shame us because we believe in the Constitution and think America's poor and hard working Americans should come first.
Democrats constantly attempt to take away our constitutional rights but want to give illegal immigrants full constitutional rights. It's estimated that two million more illegal immigrants will invade America in Biden's first year in office.
About 40% of illegal immigrants have overstayed special visas, taking jobs from young college grads. Democrats get billions from Wall Street for the unlimited supply of cheap labor that also gives Democrats millions of new Democratic voters. Democrats always urge illegal immigrants to fill out the Census, and it's used to determine a state's votes in the Electoral College and in determining the number of representatives in Washington, but it's unclear how these are affected.
Another caravan with about 60,000 more Haitians are again heading to our border and will they again be given a date to report for a hearing, which they'll never report to and then be released to blend into the country. Biden created this crisis, but refuses to call it a crisis because he's getting the exact result he wanted when he opened the border and stopped building the wall.
Don Erbst, Sr.
Davenport