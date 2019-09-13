Looking at the Alcoa House reminds me of the Molette area in Moline, on 41st street. The Molette homes were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps workers in the 1940s, I believe. However, several people I know lived in the neighborhood, and those houses were built rock solid. It would be nice to see an article about the Molette neighborhood. There is a variety of styles, and the neighborhood is quite large.
My dad was an electrical contractor for many years, and he often commented about how solid these homes were.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald Baum
DeWitt