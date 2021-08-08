 Skip to main content
Letter: Solution to car thefts

As is obvious, we are experiencing an epidemic of car thefts here in the area. The solution is obvious: If a car is unlocked and the key is available, then the owner is obviously a major part of the problem. Therefore, the owner's insurance company is not at fault and should not be required to pay any claim made by the ignorant owner.

Relatively few local car thefts are the result of professional criminals. Amateur car thieves do not have the skills required to steal a modern vehicle without damaging the locking and steering mechanism.

Jack Ullemeyer

Rock Island

