Letter: Solutions

President Biden needs to wake up and commit to the safety of the United States. Allowing illegal immigrants into the country who have tested positive for COVID-19 is a complete lack of clarity, conciseness and lack of leadership.

Why bother to get the vaccine when Biden's administration is drunk with uncontrollable power to deliver extreme edicts of socialism. Gasoline prices have increased, 18,000 plus jobs lost, inflation on the rise, food prices increasing each day and crisis at the border.

Those of us whom have common sense struggle with the Biden logic that is directing the path the country is heading towards. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders presented a Covid relief bill that is filled with payback spending to losers with my hard-earned tax dollars.

Solutions: Cut all foreign aid for three years, restrict immigration to proper legal limits, fire John Kerry, control spending, but morally help those in need, leave taxes alone, reduce government size, develop a smart environmental plan, deny the Iran deal (no trust, no deal), repair the infrastructure of this country with the foreign aid dollars that goes to countries that despise the United States.