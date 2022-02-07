Letter: Some advice

When reading a news article or listening to the spoken word of a politician or pundit, try to listen to how the writer or speaker is using adverbs and adjectives. Is the person using them to express or impress? Try removing all of them from a news article, then reread the article. Is it saner? How is a speaker using them to express his/her opinion? Are they needed to express the idea? Opinion: In your discussions and writing, try not to use them. Discourse will be more civilized and less inflammatory.