Letter: Some advice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An open letter to Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders:

Perhaps you will be surprised at the brazenness of such a humble person as I to address such a distinguished gentleman as you, but I do so with the thought that my greater age allows me to pass my wisdom on to a younger man.

I have great respect for you and your party but I have recently been disappointed. I’ve received in my email many documents asking for money, but in an underhanded way: They first indicate the need for my advice and then request a donation. I conclude it is not the advice they want but just the money, so I will offer my advice in this way:

Continue your own campaign at a high level but tell us more about yourself and your achievements and plans for the future; encourage other leaders to continue being honorable and truthful but to sharpen their attack. Some have said: "We must attack from above," but exceptions must be made when one’s opponent is, to quote an adage learned back on the farm, "lower than a snake’s belly."

Sometimes one must get down in the dirt with a bully in order to defend oneself. If the 2016 candidate had dubbed Trump "Mad Donald" when he called her "Crooked Hillary", she would have won and spared us all this misery. "Pinocchio Junior" would be a good choice for Kamala Harris to use now.