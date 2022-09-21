Letter: Some comics deserved the cut

The double-edged sword you’ve taken to the comics page has totally changed its content, context, and quality. Mercifully, some of the chestnuts, remnants of post-WW II escapism such as Beatle Bailey and Hi and Lois are gone. But the intelligent end of the spectrum is virtually missing. Get Fuzzy, Zack Hill, Frazz, Bliss, Mutts, Dilbert—vanished. At least Pickles and Pearls Before Swine made the cut.

Give me good drawing in many styles, sharp writing, engaging narrative, and social relevance over stale, predictable 50’s pap any day. A paper’s comics are a litmus test for its mission. The last straw for me would be the vanquishment of Doonesbury and Macanudo from the Sunday paper. It would reveal something disheartening about the mindset, aims and workings of my hometown newspaper. To quote the former guy, “Sad”.