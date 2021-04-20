 Skip to main content
Letter: Some humor
Letter: Some humor

Here I am sitting on my patio, enjoying my toddy, looking up at my oriole feeder. It's full of the sweet liquid they love … but no birds! They are a beautiful bird and the last one to appear this spring. A neighbor who is a friend informed me they do not appear until the end of April.

To digress slightly, I want to say that we are in the midst of a devastating problem — COVID-19. My heart goes out to all those suffering from this disaster. I feel that a smile and some laughter would help relieve some of the stress.

I am fortunate to have a sense of humor, given to me by God and my parents. In my 93 years, I have used it to help me over some trying and tough situations. If I could bring some smiles and laughter to the lives of those suffering, it would make me feel worthy.

Since the orioles won't be here for some time, I am reminded of a warm, pleasant afternoon last year. Again, sitting on my patio, sipping my drink, I looked at my oriole feeder and all the positions were taken. On a hunch, I hollered at them: "Where are you guys from?"

They all kept feeding on the sweet liquid, except one bird. He turned his head and faced me and said … "We're from Baltimore, where did you think … you dimwit!?"

That answered my question. I won't be asking that again, right?

M.H. 'Monty' Pollner

New Boston

