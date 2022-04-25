 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Some ideas for sports reporting

Letters logo

With all the sports that are happening now, it is a wonder our sports section doesn’t expand! We are at the height of sports reporting. It truly is wonderful.

However, we seem to be missing some creative ideas for sports reporting. We have the QC Bandits, the QC Storm and the QC Steamwheelers currently playing and most of their reporting isn’t daily or frequently. With the Bandits playing a lot of games, there justifiably is more reporting on them. However the Storm and the Wheelers only seem to get game results reported.

Why not start featuring a “player of the week” or “featured player of the week” article each week before a game? With the Storm, as long as they are in the playoffs, that would give them more exposure and fan interest. With the Steamwheelers only partway through their season, that would allow for quite a few articles. Again, more fan interest.

Much of this type activity is done at the high school level, but after that, it seems to just disappear. Would really like to see The Dispatch and QC-Times adopt something like this which would really help to expand fan interest, I’d think.

People are also reading…

Tom Tomlinson

Port Byron

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Governor Reynolds condemns teachers for giving students a “world view” and Republican State Senate President Chapman says, “Teachers have a si…

Letter: Supporting the president?

Letter: Supporting the president?

Over the course of the week, I've seen a couple of letters taking conservatives and the right to task for not supporting President Biden. I ha…

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Well, here it is, 0 dark thirty hours Monday and I have just finished the last of the two "Times” I read, the other being that one that prints…

Letter: Beware Marxism

Letter: Beware Marxism

In the letter from Ida Weibel, "Prosperity for All," April 18, she writes capitalism is good when everyone is fairly represented, basic needs …

Letter: Save public schools

Letter: Save public schools

We need to protect our schools and teachers. Schools are the heart of communities. When rural communities lose their schools, the community di…

Letter: Conserving fresh water

Letter: Conserving fresh water

Everyday fresh water flows down our rivers and just turns into salt water as it enters the ocean. But fresh water is considered one of our mos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News