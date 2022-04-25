Letter: Some ideas for sports reporting

With all the sports that are happening now, it is a wonder our sports section doesn’t expand! We are at the height of sports reporting. It truly is wonderful.

However, we seem to be missing some creative ideas for sports reporting. We have the QC Bandits, the QC Storm and the QC Steamwheelers currently playing and most of their reporting isn’t daily or frequently. With the Bandits playing a lot of games, there justifiably is more reporting on them. However the Storm and the Wheelers only seem to get game results reported.

Why not start featuring a “player of the week” or “featured player of the week” article each week before a game? With the Storm, as long as they are in the playoffs, that would give them more exposure and fan interest. With the Steamwheelers only partway through their season, that would allow for quite a few articles. Again, more fan interest.

Much of this type activity is done at the high school level, but after that, it seems to just disappear. Would really like to see The Dispatch and QC-Times adopt something like this which would really help to expand fan interest, I’d think.

Tom Tomlinson

Port Byron

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0