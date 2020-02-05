Letter: Some positive news

In an attempt to counter all the negative letters that constantly appear in the newspaper these days, perhaps something positive is in order. A couple of weeks ago I was attempting to clear icy chunks that closed access to our front walk. It is the path our newspaper carrier and mailman use to access our house. Just then a city snowplow came down the street, noticed my dilemma, and cleared the opening.
You have free articles remaining.
I could do no more than wave and give him a "thumbs up," but I also want to share this with your readers. Our city workers do a good job for us. (Onward to some positives.)
Joan Fulton
Davenport