 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some rare advice for Democrats
editor's pick topical

Letter: Some rare advice for Democrats

Cheri Bustos at World Relief

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, talks about supporting Afghan refugees at World Relief Quad Cities in Moline, just hours before the first Afghan refugee, a man in his 20s, arrived for resettlement in the Illinois Quad Cities.  

 Sarah Hayden

It's rare that I give advice to the Democrats, but its rarer still that they listen so here goes.

After showing how close Democrats came to losing deep-blue state New Jersey and losing Virginia, Democrats in Congress must be looking back over their shoulder on the Build Back Better spending vote. Democrats right now have gone from calling first responders, teachers, and healthcare professionals "heroic" to calling for their termination if they don’t follow their edicts. The science goes out the window when you realize the probability of getting the virus is around 2% and if vaccinated the risk of a serious illness is under 1%. Probabilistically, that is close to zero.

Democrats have gone from claiming they are "for families” to asking the FBI to investigate them as "urban terrorists" if they question the indoctrination being pushed through schools. A father shows up at a school board meeting to ask about his daughter’s sexual assault and the local liberals call the police and have him arrested. Brevity prevents drill down.

Democrats have learned nothing from recent elections. They are positive the problem is they have not run further to the left. Here is my soon-to-be-ignored advice.

Representative Cheri Bustos, you are a lame duck. You could use your position to vote against the Build Back Better bill, which does nothing but make America less competitive. Doing this would give cover to other Democrats, who still have some independent thinking. Announce you oppose this bill and stop the insanity.

William Bloom

LeClaire

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Absurd

Payouts to illegal immigrants? When will this kind of madness end? If a American citizen is arrested for a crime and have their children with …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Propoganda

I am writing this letter in response to John Deere’s full page ad spouting the three recent points in regard to their tentative agreement with…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Respect

When I called Sen. Chuck Grassley's Washington, D.C., office in support of the Build Back Better bill recently, I could clearly hear the laugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News