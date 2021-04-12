Letter: Some truth

A recent letter implied some nebulous coalition of liberals and progressives is responsible for driving up the price of gasoline, instead of looking at the simple market logic at work; that is, as things open up again more demand for gasoline drives prices upward. The logic conservatism often lauds as supreme.

But there is some truth here. The state protects the interests of the private sector while we pay more during a trying time for many of us. That is generally true for both sides, and the Trump administration certainly continued this practice. During the pandemic, when market forces should have crashed gasoline prices, the administration protected the corporations by buying gasoline shares.

Corporations profit from the world’s collective resources. If the people truly want a say in how these resources are used or priced, it will take a people’s movement to do so. But that’s easier said than done, because as we saw with the Iraq War, the state will protect private ownership of natural resources through bloody and brutal war, even if the collective ownership should belong to the people of another sovereign nation. Waiting for the benevolence of the state or the corporate overlords to decide that they will forgo some of their profit from our collective resources for our benefit is a futile effort, though, not to mention a terribly immoral act as the state continues to brutalize people for the private ownership of gasoline located in other countries.