Letter: Somebody has to lose, like it or not

I read a letter in the November 27 (newspaper) from Donald Hawley about how bitter he felt on Veterans Day. To quote his letter: “…but I am bitter. Why? Because every candidate I voted for lost.”

Well, isn’t that a shame? Iowa had better re-run its general election because people like Mr. Hawley are bitter because their candidates didn’t win.

I can hear it now: Why, democracy in Iowa is dead because all the mean old Republicans won when the majority of the people voted for them! That isn’t democracy! Democracy is when Democrats and leftists win! Otherwise, it’s fascism!

Geez, Iowans, stop yourselves. A little dignity, please.

You know what, Mr. Hawley and Iowa Democrat types? I voted here in Illinois, about as one-party a state as you’re going to find in the Union, gerrymandered so that the Democrats will be in power pretty much forever, and a lot of the Republicans I voted for didn’t win, either. Those are the breaks. I’m not ‘bitter’ about it. Somebody’s got to lose, like it or not.

Being "bitter" about losing wasn’t cute when Mr. Trump did it in 2020, it wasn’t cute when Stacey Abrams did it in 2018 in Georgia, and it isn’t cute now when Iowa Democrats puff and pout in the media because their people didn’t win. Find better candidates for the next cycle and try again. Until then, enough of the ’Democracy is dead in Iowa because Democrats didn’t win’ talk.

John Crist

Rock Island

