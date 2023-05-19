Just a brief note on last Sunday's excellent article. When St. Paul visited Athens (Acts 17:16-32), he complimented his audience on their piety and religiosity, and was impressed by an altar dedicated to "Agnosto Theo."

Most English translations have rendered this as to "An Unknown God." Reading the original Greek along with Greek commentaries, I feel a most appropriate translation would be "To An Unknowable God." The Athenian philosophers and sceptics had wrestled with the pertinent enigma and had concluded that we just cannot go any further, there is something beyond which we cannot walk.