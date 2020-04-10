Letter: Something is wrong

I am wondering why essential stores do not close and only allow online and pick up in the parking lot. This makes sense if we are trying to limit the contact between people and protect store employees.
I have tried to protect myself and family by placing online orders but am unable to do so because not every item I needed was available, forcing me to come to the store to get it. Something is wrong with this picture.
Lisa Borchers
Long Grove
